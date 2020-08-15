Assumption Schools eagerly welcome students, virtually and in-person, to first day of classes

ASSUMPTION PARISH - The first day of a new school year is an exciting day for the typical Louisiana student.

With their brand new school supplies, new wardrobe, and lingering relaxed summer-vaca vibe in tow, they're often looking forward to a fresh start.

But students in Assumption Parish are facing the start of a new school year with challenges unlike any they've encountered before.

With their brand new masks, laptops, and social-distancing guidelines in mind, they're taking on the first day of school, either virtually or in-person, on Thursday, August 13.

About 1,000 students in the parish have opted to stay home and learn via virtual classrooms set up by the parish. Others are making use of the hybrid class option, which means they'll stay home for eLearning classes during certain weekdays and report to campus on other days of the week.

WBRZ's Rae'ven Jackson visited Assumption High on its first day of school and spoke with two teachers named Cari Leonard and Dr. Johnny Lawrence who both said they felt optimistic about the student's return to classes.

"I'm really excited," Leonard said. "I think it's important for them to come to school for that social interaction. I think it's going to be a challenge. But I think everyone's ready for it."

Cari went on to explain that in her computer lab, she's arranged the computers and desks to keep students distanced from each other. In addition to this, she will frequently sanitize the classroom and all computer equipment.

Dr. Lawrence added that in addition to the social distancing and other safety protocol, they're also working hard to bring a positive outlook and upbeat attitude to the classroom.

This upbeat attitude seemed to have a positive impact on Gage Cook, a senior at Assumption High. Cook expressed his feelings on the first day of class, saying, "I'm so ready. I'm up for all the changes that are going to be coming towards us. Honestly, I think it's going to be a great year."

In spite of the challenges posed by the COVID-pandemic, Assumption's students and school staff are hopeful as they cautiously move forward with classes and follow all CDC health/safety guidelines.