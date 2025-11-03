Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrests woman for impersonating officer

45°
PLATTENVILLE - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for impersonating an officer during a traffic stop on Friday.
During the traffic stop, a deputy determined that Carla Marie Bell,26, was driving with a suspended driver's license. While speaking with deputies, Bell claimed to be a police officer at a nearby police department several times.
Deputies contacted the police department and the Sheriff's Office in the area where Bell claimed to work and confirmed that she was not an officer.
Bell was arrested for several charges, including false personation of a peace officer and driving under a suspended driver's license.
