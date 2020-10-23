Assumption Parish residents brace for Hurricane Delta by prepping homes, houseboats

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Many Assumption Parish residents are ramping up their preparations ahead of Hurricane Delta where high wind speeds are the main cause for concern.

Violet Aucoin has lived in a houseboat on Lake Verret for 88 years. It is a prized possession that she has prepared to protect.

"We have everything picked up. Even the swings are down, so we're ready for it," Aucoin said.

Aucoin is worried about the wind and trees that hang high above her houseboat. Aucoin says the biggest threat is the trees, which is why she hired a service to trim the limbs.

"We have the trees cut because if it falls, it falls on that big houseboat. It costs us a lot of money to build that," Aucoin said.

Preparing for a storm is nothing new for Chad Campbell and his company, Southern Lawn Maintenance.

"I get a lot more calls. They call me like the day before," Campbell said.

He says the company stays busy during hurricane season will ongoing calls from customers who need limbs or trees removed that could become dangerous during a major storm.

From Lake Verret to Bayou Corne, windows are shuttered. Neighbors are bracing for the storm and until it arrives, preparation is the main focus.

Assumption Parish has issued a voluntary evacuation order.