Assumption Parish holding more community vaccination events
NAPOLEONVILLE - Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness officials in Assumption Parish are making it easier for residents in underserved communities to get COVID-19 shots.
"I've been trying to get my vaccine for a few weeks now but I understood being in a little younger age pool, I would have to wait a little longer," Kelsey LeBlanc said.
LaBlanc got her COVID shot on Monday during a community vaccine event, held in Napoleonville at the Assumption Parish Community Center.
"I'm excited that they are offering us this today. It gives people a chance to come out and do their part and get the vaccine," LeBlanc said.
National Guard troops conducted the operation, giving out 150 doses of the Johnson and Johnson single shot vaccine.
Parish officials say large vaccination events are especially needed in places like Assumption where the vaccine is only available at two locations.
"Right now it's the health unit and the hospital, the only two locations. So we need to get to a broader range of folks by holding these types of events," said John Boudreaux, the Director of Parish Homeland Security.
Boudreaux says the parish is now planning a number of vaccine events, now that more vaccines are available and the eligibility has been expanded to anyone 16 and older.
