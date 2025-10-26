71°
Assumption Parish deputies arrest man accused of raping girl several times over course of three years
PAINCOURTVILLE – A Paincourtville man was arrested after he allegedly raped a 12-year-old family member several times, Assumption Parish deputies said Friday.
Gage Austin Gros, 29, allegedly raped the young girl on several occasions between July 2022 and July 2025.
On July 26, the girl reported the multiple years of sexual abuse by "a close biological relative" to Montgomery County, Texas, authorities. Assumption Parish deputies began investigating the case in October and identified the girl's rapist as Gros, officials said.
Gros was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on first-degree rape charges on Wednesday.
