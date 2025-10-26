71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Assumption Parish deputies arrest man accused of raping girl several times over course of three years

Related Story

PAINCOURTVILLE – A Paincourtville man was arrested after he allegedly raped a 12-year-old family member several times, Assumption Parish deputies said Friday. 

Gage Austin Gros, 29, allegedly raped the young girl on several occasions between July 2022 and July 2025. 

On July 26, the girl reported the multiple years of sexual abuse by "a close biological relative" to Montgomery County, Texas, authorities. Assumption Parish deputies began investigating the case in October and identified the girl's rapist as Gros, officials said. 

Gros was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on first-degree rape charges on Wednesday.

News
Assumption Parish deputies arrest man accused of...
Assumption Parish deputies arrest man accused of raping girl several times over course of three years
PAINCOURTVILLE – A Paincourtville man was arrested after he allegedly raped a 12-year-old family member several times, Assumption Parish deputies... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 24 2025 Oct 24, 2025 Friday, October 24, 2025 8:26:00 AM CDT October 24, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days