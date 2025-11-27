45°
Assumption Parish deputies arrest accused rapist already in jail for additional rape charges

NAPOLEONVILLE — A Paincourtville man who was already in jail for allegedly raping a 12-year-old multiple times has been arrested again for additional rape charges, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Gage Gros, 29, is accused of raping a child under the age of 16 at a home in Paincourtville in March 2014. APSO said the arrest comes after detectives spoke to someone in Texas. Gros was charged with second-degree rape. 

In October, APSO arrested Gros after a tip from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Texas that he allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl multiple times between July 2022 and July 2025. He was booked for first-degree rape in late October. 

Deputies said the new charges came from a different victim.

Tuesday, November 25 2025

