Assumption High: 14-year-old charged with terrorizing after sharing threatening AI-generated photo

NAPOLEONVILLE — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with terrorizing after he allegedly shared a threatening photo later revealed to be created using AI, Assumption High School officials said.

The threat to Assumption High was first reported around 6:30 p.m. on Monday and was investigated by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

The investigation confirmed that the threatening post was AI-generated and that no weapons were found.

"No incidents or activities occurred beyond the initial threat, which was determined to be non-credible," school officials said.