Assumption deputies: Woman arrested for distributing fentanyl

NAPOLEONVILLE - Deputies arrested a woman on Wednesday for distributing fentanyl, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Alexis. L. Gros, 30, was arrested as part of Operation "Fresh Catch," with agents determining Gros trafficked drugs through Assumption Parish. She was arrested in St. Mary Parish on local chargers and then released into custody to Assumption Parish deputies Wednesday.

Gros was booked for distribution of a schedule two controlled dangerous substance.

