Latest Weather Blog
Assisted living employee accused of stealing more than $2,000 from resident paralyzed by Alzheimer's
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge assisted living employee was arrested after allegedly stealing more than $2,000 from a resident paralyzed by Alzheimer's.
On Sept. 4, a woman contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office after she noticed several checks being fraudulently written on her mother's bank account, according to arrest records.
Her mother, a resident of Holly Court Assisted Living and Memory Care, is paralyzed from Alzheimer's.
The checks were all written to Kelsianna Smith, 32, an employee of Holly Court Assisted Living and Memory Care, who allegedly wrote eight fraudulent checks from May 22 to Sept. 2 totaling $2,390 and deposited the money into two separate bank accounts, according to arrest records.
Smith was fired after the company learned of the theft.
She was arrested for exploitation of the infirmed, theft, forgery and bank fraud.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nancy Pelosi won't seek reelection, ending her storied career in the US...
-
2une In Previews: Zachary's Rock Church hosting fifth annual holiday market this...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
FAA reducing air traffic by 10% across 40 'high-volume' markets during government...
-
Boil water advisory issued along Walker South Road in Denham Springs
Sports Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
Bring on Bama: A look back at the Game of the Century...
-
LSU men's basketball cruises in season opener
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Brysten Martinez
-
Bring on Bama: Get ready for Tigers vs. Tide with a flashback...