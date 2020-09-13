Latest Weather Blog
Assault rifle, other weapons stolen from LPSO Deputy
Related Story
LIVINGSTON - Detectives are trying to track down multiple weapons, including a police issued AR-15 fully automatic assault rifle, which were stolen from a deputy's unit Wednesday morning.
News 2 has learned a Baton Rouge Police unit was robbed as well. Both thefts happened in Walker.
The Sheriff's Office wouldn't answer any questions about the investigation or give an on-camera interview, but said in a prepared statement "A window was shattered in order to gain entry [to the unit]."
News 2 found out standard and specialty police equipment and handguns were also stolen from the deputy.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Louisiana State Police, Walker Police, Baton Rouge Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are assisting Livingston Parish in tracking down the missing property.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU student-athletes organize 'unity walk' in response to racial inequality
-
Capitol region eateries transition to Phase 3
-
Completely disappointed: Bar, restaurant owners react to Phase 3 restrictions
-
Everything you need to know about 'phase 3' in Louisiana
-
Livingston Parish: All students returning to the classroom under Phase 3
Sports Video
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...