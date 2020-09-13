Assault rifle, other weapons stolen from LPSO Deputy

LIVINGSTON - Detectives are trying to track down multiple weapons, including a police issued AR-15 fully automatic assault rifle, which were stolen from a deputy's unit Wednesday morning.

News 2 has learned a Baton Rouge Police unit was robbed as well. Both thefts happened in Walker.

The Sheriff's Office wouldn't answer any questions about the investigation or give an on-camera interview, but said in a prepared statement "A window was shattered in order to gain entry [to the unit]."

News 2 found out standard and specialty police equipment and handguns were also stolen from the deputy.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Louisiana State Police, Walker Police, Baton Rouge Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are assisting Livingston Parish in tracking down the missing property.