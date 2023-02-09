Ashleigh Gnat's Perfect 10

BATON ROUGE – No. 2 LSU defeated No. 3 Florida, 198.150-196.600, to capture the Southeastern Conference Regular Season Title Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Center.

The Tigers totaled the third-highest score in school history against the Gators. They improved to 12-1 for the season, extending its streak inside the PMAC to 27-0 since 2014.

With a perfect 7-0 record in league meets, LSU claimed the first ever SEC regular season title awarded by the conference.

Senior Ashleigh Gnat almost blew the roof off of the PMAC in the anchor spot of vault with the eight perfect score of her career for the event title.

I asked @LSUgym Coach D-D Breaux to give me one word to describe today's SEC championship. Her answer is why LSU loves D-D. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/IVgrksBFCy — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) March 6, 2017

LSU returns to the PMAC at 7:30 p.m. CT Friday against New Hampshire. The meet will be the final time senior Shae Zamardi, Sydney Ewing and Ashleigh Gnat compete inside the PMAC.