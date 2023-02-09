Ashleigh Gnat's Perfect 10

54°
BATON ROUGE – No. 2 LSU defeated No. 3 Florida, 198.150-196.600, to capture the Southeastern Conference Regular Season Title Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Center.

The Tigers totaled the third-highest score in school history against the Gators. They improved to 12-1 for the season, extending its streak inside the PMAC to 27-0 since 2014.

With a perfect 7-0 record in league meets, LSU claimed the first ever SEC regular season title awarded by the conference.

Senior Ashleigh Gnat almost blew the roof off of the PMAC in the anchor spot of vault with the eight perfect score of her career for the event title.

LSU returns to the PMAC at 7:30 p.m. CT Friday against New Hampshire. The meet will be the final time senior Shae Zamardi, Sydney Ewing and Ashleigh Gnat compete inside the PMAC.

5 years ago Sunday, March 05 2017 Mar 5, 2017 Sunday, March 05, 2017 6:23:00 PM CST March 05, 2017

