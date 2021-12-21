Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office leaves to donate toys for Kentucky children

GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office gathered in prayer Sunday morning before delivering a labor of love to the children of Kentucky.

Hoping to give the gift of happiness and raise spirits, after losing so much from last week's deadly tornadoes that ripped through five states.

Thousands of toys are on their way for those children, just in time for Christmas.

"We filled up one of our trailers, that it would be a great gesture for the children of Kentucky. That trailer filled up within a matter of hours, we were able to get a second trailer, that trailer filled up and now we're on our third trailer and it's full. So, we're going up there with three not one trailer and it contains literally thousands of gifts," Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

Bags upon bags of toys, ranging from art supplies to bikes for kids of all ages, filled the trailers to the top.

"They will make a bunch of kids just a little bit happier this morning and maybe a little bit happier for Christmas," Webre said.

But, going above and beyond couldn't be done without the community's help.

"They showed up and they gave and they gave and they gave. I couldn't be more proud of the community that I live in," Webre said.

Being no stranger to disasters in Louisiana, resident Dianne Bourque said it only felt right to give back in a time of need.

"Just keep looking for Santa cause he's coming. He's coming. And we love y'all," Bourque said.