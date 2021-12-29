73°
Ascension Parish readies sandbag stations ahead of possible flooding

GONZALES - Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa said Monday that parish drainage, public works and emergency management departments are ready and monitoring weather forecasts for the immediate area in anticipation of predicted stormy weather for later this week.

“Our departments are poised and ready should the need arise," Matassa said. "We will also be providing pre-filled sandbags at various locations throughout the parish."

Bill Roux, director of East Ascension Gravity Drainage District #1, said that pumping systems are being checked to make sure they are at "optimal performance."

"We are fueling up and getting all our portable pumps in place for problem areas. This is a standard operating procedure before any storm," said Roux.

Parish Public Works Director Joey Tureau says his staff is also prepared should storms pass through the area.

"We'll have staff on standby and we'll monitor areas of concern," Tureau said. "We'll be operating as we always do in emergency scenarios."

Emergency Management Director Rick Webre said prefilled sandbags are still available for the public.  Webre said the locations are not locked and the public may help themselves to the sandbags if needed.

Below are the locations:

Prairieville Fire Department  
14517 LA-73, Prairieville, LA 70769

5th Ward Fire Department
39110 LA-22, Darrow, LA 70725

7th District Fire Department Station 71
13432 Roddy Rd, Gonzales, LA 70737

Amant Fire Department
44465 Stringer Bridge Rd, St. Amant, LA 70774

Ascension Parish DPW West
725 Church Street, Donaldsonville, LA  70346

Geismar Fire Department
12171 La. 73, Geismar, LA 70734

5 years ago Monday, March 07 2016

