Ascension Parish holds Veterans Day parade Sunday

GONZALES - Ascension Parish residents lined the streets of Gonzales on Sunday for the Veterans Day parade.

Floats rolled at 2 p.m., starting and ending at East Ascension High School.

Veteran Mark Gravette said he feels grateful for the brave souls who put their lives on the line to defend our country.

"War veterans sacrificed families and their lives for us to walk free, drive these jeeps and do what we want," Gravette said.

Gravette served in the National Guard for four years.