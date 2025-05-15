Ascension Parish deputies ask public to help ID body found in 1982 after LSU FACES Lab reconstructs face

DARROW — The Ascension Parish Sheriff's office is asking for help identifying a man found dead along the Mississippi River in 1982.

With the help of The LSU FACES Lab, the Sheriff's Office released an image showing what the unidentified man could have looked like, using forensic facial reconstruction technology.

The man's body, found on Feb. 2, 1982, has remained unidentified for more than four decades since it was recovered near Darrow.

When he was found, the man was approximately 5’9” and was found wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and blue Adidas sneakers.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call deputies at 225-621-4636 or text 847411.