Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa parishes re-open waterways after Hurricane Francine

BATON ROUGE — Ascension, Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes' waterways re-opened for recreational and public use on Tuesday.

The waterways were closed due to high waters from Hurricane Francine.

Ascension Parish Homeland Security advises that there is still debris and to use extreme caution when operating on the waterway.

Livingston Parish officials said the notice is effective immediately for all waterways.

Tangipahoa Parish officials also said waterways south of La. 22 that were closed earlier in the week due to tidal flooding related to Hurricane Francine have reopened.