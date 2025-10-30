56°
Ascension deputies: Prairieville man arrested for sharing child pornography in online messages

PRAIRIEVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly uploaded child pornography to an online messaging platform.

Willard Yochim, 33, was arrested following a cyber tip and investigation. Detectives identified Yochim as the owner of an IP address uploading files of child sexual abuse material.

Yochim was booked into Ascension Parish Jail for five counts of child sexual abuse materials of children under 13 and three counts of child sexual abuse materials.

Ascension deputies: Prairieville man arrested for sharing child pornography in online messages
Tuesday, October 28 2025

