55°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension authorities searching for two after botched ATM theft
Related Story
GEISMAR– The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for two suspects who tried to steal an ATM from a bank.
The sheriff's office says the crime happened at the Bancorp South Bank on Highway 73 in Geismar around 3 a.m. Monday. The two were ultimately unsuccessful in removing the ATM and abandoned their vehicle, which was a stolen 2000 GMC Sierra.
Anyone with information related to the attempted theft is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line.
News
GEISMAR– The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for two suspects who tried to steal an ATM from... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tiger Truck Stop owner using viral camel incident to draw in customers
-
Proposal would ban balloon releases on EBR Schools property
-
Murdered teen tried to avoid fight; 16-year-old will stand trial as an...
-
More police to patrol downtown Baton Rouge
-
Free syringe exchange plan loses momentum at Livingston Parish council meeting