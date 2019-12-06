55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Ascension authorities searching for two after botched ATM theft

GEISMAR– The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for two suspects who tried to steal an ATM from a bank.

The sheriff's office says the crime happened at the Bancorp South Bank on Highway 73 in Geismar around 3 a.m. Monday. The two were ultimately unsuccessful in removing the ATM and abandoned their vehicle, which was a stolen 2000 GMC Sierra.

Anyone with information related to the attempted theft is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line.  

