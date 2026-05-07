As Highland Road project nears completion, area businesses hope to see more foot traffic

BATON ROUGE — A road construction project along Highland Road is nearing completion, according to city officials.

Highland Road is one of the main routes connecting downtown Baton Rouge to LSU and sees heavy traffic every day. City officials say the road was prioritized because of both its condition and traffic volume.

For months, orange barrels, lane shifts and traffic delays became part of the daily routine for drivers and nearby businesses, such as Meltdown Snowballs.

Owner Zein Clayton said the construction made getting customers in the door a little harder. "I do feel like it affected business just slightly, but it's Meltdown, people are going to find a way to get here," Clayton said.

The project is now close to wrapping up.

"The only thing left to be done is more about restriping and punch list items, little clean-up items, fix some of the shoulder work needing to be done," Fred Raiford of MoveEBR said.

Officials say the project, which also involves Bluebonnet, Anselmo and Barringer Foreman, is expected to wrap up by the end of May.