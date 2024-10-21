As election day approaches, so does the deadline to register online

BATON ROUGE — As the Nov. 5 election approaches, so too does the deadline to register online to vote.

The last day to register online is Oct. 15.

Joel Watson with the Secretary of State's Office said that the office usually sees an increase in registrations around presidential elections. He said there are over 3 million registered voters across the state and a little over 290,000 registered voters in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Despite recent changes in the registration laws, Watson said they have not seen a drop in registration numbers.

“We’ve seen a large number of folks who are interested in registering to vote in this election are registering. That’s why we have over 3 million registered voters in the state,” Watson said.

Watson said the online process to register is simple.

“Make sure you have your Louisiana driver's license or ID. When you go online it's a very simple process, and that information is sent directly to the registrar of voters," Watson said. "They verify that information, and once they verify that information you're registered to vote. You'll get a card in the mail telling you where to vote and the districts you live in.”

He said potential voters should download the Geaux Vote App. He said potential voters can find a sample ballot on the app.

"You can actually check off who you want to vote for and the propositions you want to vote for or against. You can bring that into the voting booth with you so you remember how you want to vote when you get there," Watson said.

Watson said if you are unsure of your voter status, or you just want to make updates you can make changes on the Geaux Vote website or the app. Local and state ballot measures, including candidates, can be found here.