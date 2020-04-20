As Baton Rouge General's medical team treats COVID-19 patients, they are encouraged by the number of survivors

BATON ROUGE - The unit Baton Rouge General has designated for the treatment of patients with novel coronavirus remains busier than ever.

Despite this, its medical team has created a special wall dedicated to recognizing patients who've survived after struggling through a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The reminder of the hospital's numerous survivors is encouraging to healthcare workers and patients alike.

Since opening its doors in 1900, Baton Rouge General has been a vital aspect of Louisiana's healthcare scene and throughout the virus pandemic, its healthcare professionals have continued to provide patients with the best and safest care possible.

This is no small task, as East Baton Rouge Parish alone is home to over 1,300 patients suffering from coronavirus.

