Arthritis Foundation to host annual Walk to Cure Arthritis

BATON ROUGE — With May being Arthritis Awareness Month, communities are showing their support by creating and sharing green hearts across social media.

WBRZ talked to the executive director of the Arthritis Foundation of Louisiana, Kelli Dreiling, to discuss the foundation's annual Walk to Cure Arthritis taking place on Saturday.

Dreiling said the walk has been taking place in Baton Rouge since 2015, with the organization celebrating its 25th year.

"Most people, when they think about arthritis, they think about an older person, but the truth is, you can get it at any age," Dreiling said.

With over 100 types of arthritis, Dreiling said it's the largest disabler of adults in the United States.

"One in four people are going to get it."

Participants at the walk will receive a pinwheel to honor those who are affected by the illness.

"They can walk in honor of somebody. They can walk in honor of themselves," Dreiling said. "There will be different colors that they can choose from, but it will create a very nice visual along the walk just to show support of why we're out there tomorrow."

The walk will take place on Saturday at 9 a.m. in Pointe-Marie.