Arsonist responsible for Midway Avenue house fire

BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Dec. 28) night, an intentionally set house fire occurred in a residential area between Plank Road and North Acadian Thruway.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) report arriving on scene shortly after 8:15 p.m. and discovering flames in the Midway Avenue home's living room.

In a report released to WBRZ, fire officials go on to describe what happened, saying,"The fire extended into the attic before being brought under control. The rest of the home received heavy smoke and heat damage... the home was furnished and did have power but we were unable to confirm if anyone was living in the home at the time of the fire."

Thanks to BRFD's efforts, the fire was extinguished in just under an hour and officials say no one was injured.

The arson-related incident left the Midway Avenue home with $10,000 in damages and at this time, no suspects have been named in connection with the crime.

Tuesday, December 29 2020

