Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Arson to blame for Brady St. house fire, homeowner's son facing charge

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to an early morning house fire in Baton Rouge.

Authorities say arson is to blame for the fire and WBRZ has learned that the homeowner's son Howard Calhoun Jr. is responsible.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Brady Street near North 38th Street. Fire officials say the fire started in a back bedroom of the home. Four people were home at the time of the fire and seven people have been displaced, but no one was injured. .

The house received heavy smoke totaling $40,000 worth of damage.

Calhoun has been charged with aggravated arson.

2 years ago Monday, December 10 2018 Dec 10, 2018 Monday, December 10, 2018 6:49:00 AM CST December 10, 2018

