Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier this month. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. Police arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Dominick Moore, on Thursday. 

WBRZ spoke with a witness who said she saw the woman bloodied and bruised, screaming for help after the assault. 

Moore was booked on charges of attempted first-degree rape and second-degree robbery.

2 days ago Thursday, August 25 2022

