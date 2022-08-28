Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier this month.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. Police arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Dominick Moore, on Thursday.

WBRZ spoke with a witness who said she saw the woman bloodied and bruised, screaming for help after the assault.

Moore was booked on charges of attempted first-degree rape and second-degree robbery.