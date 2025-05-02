69°
Army Corps don't plan to open Bonnet Carre Spillway, says Mississippi River forecast 'low'
NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is not planning to open the Bonnet Carré Spillway due to new forecasts have the Mississippi River not rising to the extent to open the spillway.
According to Matt Roe with the U.S. Army Corps, the forecast and measurements for the Mississippi River are coming in lower than the 1.25 million cubic feet per second that would require the spillway to open.
Rising water levels lead officials to test opening the spillway on April 21.
