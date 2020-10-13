Areas northwest of BR experience significant impacts from Delta

ST. FRANCISVILLE - "Last night we kept hearing the sound of trees cracking. This was going on all night long," said Don Fountain.



Waking up to toppled trees and debris scattered in every direction is not the way the Fountain family wanted to start their day.



"This is the tree limb that fell in our driveway last night, and I had to move it," said Don.



Hurricane Delta's winds ripping through St. Francisville on Friday, uprooting trees and twisting power lines all while Don and his daughter, Cierra were sound asleep inside their home.



"The wind was very strong and powerful. I know that my daughter heard a loud sound in front of the yard," said Don.



"I was in my bedroom and I shot up. Part of this tree fell in the driveway, and you can hear trees cracking in the background. It literally sounded like fireworks," said Cierra Fountain.



City Councilman Melvin Young says no one in the area was hurt.



So now the cleanup process begins.



"We had substantial damage here. We lost lights for a little while, but they came on. We have power now, but there are still downed trees in the area. We just ask that the people just let the parish do its work," said Young.



Though Hurricane Delta has come and gone, residents say the impact is still there.