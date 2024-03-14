Area mayor runs from WBRZ camera crew

PORT ALLEN - A political divide continues here, after the governor announced the date of a recall election for the town's mayor.

Friday, Governor Bobby Jindal signed an order setting the date for Nov. 16. People against Mayor Deedy Slaughter got enough signatures for the recall.

"I don't know how it got to this place that it is now; but the only way things are going to change is if she goes. Somebody else has to come in and change this," Port Allen voter Vanda Pennington said.

The recall comes after nearly eight months of investigations by the WBRZ News 2 Investigative Unit over possible wrongdoing. It began with a report on the mayor's tax-payer funded trip to Washington, D.C. where there is no record of city-business being done. The town's also been the center of several confrontations of city leaders and out-of-control town meetings.

"She's probably a lovely woman, but I don't think she's intelligent enough to run a town," Pennington said.

But the mayor still has some in her corner.

"I was shocked when I saw it," Port Allen voter Delois Wolf said when she heard the governor approved the election.

She's part of the group still backing the mayor.

"She's been going through a lot...I'm a Deedy supporter so whatever she do I'm here to support her," she said. "You know like I said she never got a chance to do her job."

Mayor Slaughter ran from WBRZ News 2 cameras when she was approached about commenting on the situation.