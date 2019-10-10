Area businesses split over I-10 expansion

BATON ROUGE – This month's announcement of interstate expansion is long overdue according to some in the city.

Business owners along Perkins Road near I-10 are torn on the project.

"It will help the flow of traffic, I believe," Magpie Cafe manager, Amanda Schuler, said. "People can get here more easily so I think it will be a very positive thing."

"As long as it doesn't hurt business in our area, I'm in favor of it," Zippy's owner, Neal Hendrick, said. "I'm concerned they haven't said what they're going to do with that."

Construction, which could begin as early as next year, has owners near the Perkins Road exit off I-10 worried.

"Traffic is our main concern," Hendrick said. "If traffic is bad it will not be good for us."

Others say the addition of more lanes to help curb congestion is welcome.

"We're very excited about the growth that is going on here," Schuler said. 'Anything that affects Baton Rouge in a positive way is a good thing."

