Area baseball teams advance to LHSAA Tournament Finals

BATON ROUGE - After days of rain, game delays and postponements, Baton Rouge area teams have completed the semifinal round of the LHSAA Tournament. Five area teams are playing for a State Championship next week.

LHSAA Baseball Finals pairings:

(Best-of-3 series)

Division I Non-Select

No. 8 Dutchtown vs No. 2 Sam Houston - Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Division I Select

No. 2 Catholic vs No. 1 Brother Martin - Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Division II Non-Select

No. 3 Lutcher vs No. 1 Brusly - Thursday, 2 p.m.

Division III Select

No. 2 Isidore Newman vs No. 1 University Lab - Thursday, 11 a.m.