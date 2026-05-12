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Area baseball teams advance to LHSAA Tournament Finals
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BATON ROUGE - After days of rain, game delays and postponements, Baton Rouge area teams have completed the semifinal round of the LHSAA Tournament. Five area teams are playing for a State Championship next week.
LHSAA Baseball Finals pairings:
(Best-of-3 series)
Division I Non-Select
No. 8 Dutchtown vs No. 2 Sam Houston - Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Division I Select
No. 2 Catholic vs No. 1 Brother Martin - Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Division II Non-Select
No. 3 Lutcher vs No. 1 Brusly - Thursday, 2 p.m.
Division III Select
No. 2 Isidore Newman vs No. 1 University Lab - Thursday, 11 a.m.
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BATON ROUGE - After days of rain, game delays and postponements, Baton Rouge area teams have completed the semifinal round... More >>
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