APSO: Couple wanted for stealing bottles of alcohol from Harvest Supermarket
ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man and woman who allegedly stole alcohol from Harvest Supermarket.
The theft occurred on June 23 at the Harvest Supermarket in Geismar when an unknown black man and unknown black woman entered the store.
Surveillance video captured the pair taking bottles of champagne from the shelf and placing them into the woman's black bag.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.
