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Apr. 28 - what to expect when first round of thunderstorms arrives in Capital Area
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Grand jury indicts outgoing Orleans Parish sheriff nearly 1 year after major...
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Family sues Amazon after worker killed in shooting at fulillment center
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LSU pitching struggling to find their command
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Several metro council members testify in city-parish corruption probe
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What the Supreme Court map decision means for Louisiana voters