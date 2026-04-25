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Apr. 23 - in 90s seconds time, the Saturday morning storm line
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News Video
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Southern softball reaches 30 wins for third time in program history
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Evening at Wind Rush fundraiser held to benefit the Friends of the...
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Body of fisherman believed to have been swept away by Tangipahoa River...
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TikTok video leads to the arrest of a Hammond teen
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1 arrested, 1 wanted after shooting in Jackson; marshals service asking for...
Sports Video
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Southern softball reaches 30 wins for third time in program history
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LSU Board of Supervisors voting to approve increase in basketball ticket prices,...
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LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series at Mississippi State
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Southern baseball vs Northwestern State canceled mid-game due to weather
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New Orleans Saints prepare for 2026 NFL Draft