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Latest Weather Blog
Apr. 22 - Timing showers & storms the next few days
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News Video
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FULL COVERAGE: 1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting inside Mall of...
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Lafayette Parish high school students among injured in Mall of Louisiana mass...
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Mall of Louisiana employee recounts harrowing moment mass shooting breaks out, killing...
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1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting inside Mall of Louisiana; 5...
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Good 2 Eat: Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad and PB&J Oatmeal Cookie Bars
Sports Video
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LSU Board of Supervisors voting to approve increase in basketball ticket prices,...
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LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series at Mississippi State
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Southern baseball vs Northwestern State canceled mid-game due to weather
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New Orleans Saints prepare for 2026 NFL Draft
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LSU baseball's Jake Brown undergoes successful hand surgery