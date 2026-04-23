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Latest Weather Blog
Apr. 21 - eyes to skies when outside, ramping into lightning season
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News Video
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Good 2 Eat: Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad and PB&J Oatmeal Cookie Bars
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Trump orders US military to 'shoot and kill' Iranian small boats choking...
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Florida deputies identify man accused of planning to commit mass shooting at...
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27 dogs rescued from St. Helena Parish home
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2une In Previews: This weekend is the 2026 Men's Conference at Nazarene...
Sports Video
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LSU Board of Supervisors voting to approve increase in basketball ticket prices,...
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LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series at Mississippi State
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Southern baseball vs Northwestern State canceled mid-game due to weather
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New Orleans Saints prepare for 2026 NFL Draft
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LSU baseball's Jake Brown undergoes successful hand surgery