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Latest Weather Blog
Apr. 19 - We could soon dip into the 40s for the last time this spring
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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Coroner's office IDs 19-year-old killed in shooting along North 35th Street
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Tim Cook will step down as Apple CEO and hand reins over...
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EBRSO: Two people running across Burbank Drive between cars hit
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Gonzales City Council debates over procedures following chief of staff's crash in...
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Woman who killed neighbor in 2024 pleads guilty to manslaughter
Sports Video
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Miami Beach to name baseball field after LSU coaching legend Skip Bertman
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Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2026 class
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Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2026 class
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Jay Johnson: Cooper Moore out for remainder of season
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One tenth away: LSU gymnastics falls just short in NCAA Championship