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Apr 18. - Outdoor plans safe this afternoon, but watch out this evening!
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News Video
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Animal hit by car in Livingston Parish subdivision reignites residents' calls for...
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Louisiana educators push for paid parental leave under new state bill
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'One pill will kill:' Baton Rouge family warns of fentanyl dangers
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Shreveport father kills 7 of his children plus another child in shooting...
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Tiger 10K runners cross the finish line in Death Valley
Sports Video
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One tenth away: LSU gymnastics falls just short in NCAA Championship
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LSU gymnastics finishes in second place in the National Championship
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LSU sophomore taking on a leadership role to lead the Tigers to...
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LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
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WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...