76°
Latest Weather Blog
Apr. 13 - with several highs near 90, a look ahead to the next cold front
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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5 injured in crash involving ambulance along Winbourne Avenue
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2une In Previews: Seize the Day Baton Rouge Warrior Walk and 5K...
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Better Business Bureau hosting free shred event in Baton Rouge this weekend...
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2une In Previews: New River Baptist Church hosting Car and Craft Show...
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Sunday Journal: Capital Area Heart Walk
Sports Video
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LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
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As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
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Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night
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All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
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Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU