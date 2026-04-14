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Apr 12. - Getting hotter this week!
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News Video
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Chicago man arrested for allegedly shooting endangered whooping crane in Evangeline Parish
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2une In Previews: New Sunlight Baptist Church hosting Community Spring Fest this...
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New Books-A-Million planned to come to Siegen Lane Marketplace
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Parole Project celebrates 10 years of helping formerly incarcerated people with Second...
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Louisiana Works announces $7 million training fund to meet workforce demands
Sports Video
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Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night
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All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
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Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU
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No. 21 LSU softball can't finish sweep, drops series finale to No....
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Cellura goes the distance in teal game, No. 21 LSU Softball takes...