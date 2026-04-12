71°
Latest Weather Blog
Apr 11. - Outdoor tips for festivals and sporting events
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Artemis II's moon-traveling astronauts return home to cheers after a record-breaking trip
-
Officers in West Baton Rouge Parish increase patrols following rise in vehicle...
-
Sunday night power outage planned for Port Allen postponed
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to midday commercial building fire on North...
-
Trump threatens Strait of Hormuz blockade after U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks end without...
Sports Video
-
Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU
-
No. 21 LSU softball can't finish sweep, drops series finale to No....
-
Cellura goes the distance in teal game, No. 21 LSU Softball takes...
-
LSU women's basketball gets first transfer portal signee
-
Southern softball sweeps Arkansas Pine-Bluff at home