Apartments burglarized, car windows smashed in rash of crimes at popular off-campus complexes

BATON ROUGE – A string of burglaries were reported at two popular off-campus student housing complexes this weekend.

Apartment units were vandalized at The Woodlands and the Arlington Cottages and Townhomes. Both apartment complexes are on Ben Hur.

On social media, victims also reported windows of vehicles being smashed out.

Police are investigating and confirmed a video posted to social media may show people who know something about what happened.

“There is a Twitter video posted that is related to the attempted burglary,” a police spokesperson told WBRZ Tuesday.

The burglaries happened late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

**************

