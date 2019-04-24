Latest Weather Blog
Antelope jumps fence, prompts brief shutdown at Baton Rouge Zoo
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Zoo was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a scared animal escaped its enclosure.
BREC officials confirmed a small Nile Lechwe, an endangered species of antelope, got loose Tuesday morning. A Zoo spokesperson said the animal was "spooked" by something and managed to jump a fence, prompting the zoo to shut down for about 30 minutes.
The antelope was eventually sedated and moved to a non-viewing closure without any significant injuries. Visitors were herded to a secure area until the animal was captured.
A portion of the railing around the animal's exhibit was broken during the escape. Crews are now working to repair the enclosure.
It's the second instance in about a month's time that an animal has gotten loose at the zoo. Last month, a small primate escaped its enclosure. The zoo is still looking into that escape, an official told WBRZ Tuesday.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Frenchtown Road Bridge remains closed for emergency repairs
-
Sheriff: High school student caught in gunfire, killed overnight
-
Ascension teachers produce music video to hype students for LEAP testing
-
Metro Council to discuss new measures related to downtown library
-
Man arrested, charged with manslaughter in nurse's death
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director