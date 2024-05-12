Latest Weather Blog
Another store robbed minutes before closing

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating another holiday season heist at a business just before closing time.
Monday night, the Family Dollar on Old Hammond Highway near South Flannery was robbed. Deputies were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. The store closes at 10 p.m.
A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said a person went into the store and demanded money then fled. The thief was wearing all black and showed employees a weapon, the sheriff's office said.
The robbery comes days after a late-night heist at a coffee shop on Jefferson Highway. The business was hit as the store was closing Wednesday night, hours before Thanksgiving.
Investigators have not said the heists were connected.
Check back for updates.
