Another store robbed minutes before closing

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating another holiday season heist at a business just before closing time.

Monday night, the Family Dollar on Old Hammond Highway near South Flannery was robbed. Deputies were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. The store closes at 10 p.m.

A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said a person went into the store and demanded money then fled. The thief was wearing all black and showed employees a weapon, the sheriff's office said.

The robbery comes days after a late-night heist at a coffee shop on Jefferson Highway. The business was hit as the store was closing Wednesday night, hours before Thanksgiving.

Investigators have not said the heists were connected.

