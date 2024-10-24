Latest Weather Blog
Annual SALT Expo hosted for local Baker senior citizens to stay up to date on fraud, scams
BAKER - The East Baton Rouge Seniors and Law Enforcement Together hosted its annual SALT Expo at the Baker Municipal Auditorium on Tuesday.
The event is held each year to keep local seniors informed about current trends in financial fraud schemes, scams and more.
Vendors and law enforcement personnel from around the East Baton Rouge area were present at the event including the LSU Ag Center, CenterWell, the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging and more.
"We want them to know all contacts when something is questionable to them. We want them, just like you call your son and ask them as a senior what do you think about this, we want them to give us those phone calls. We want these contacts and this support. We want them to know they are supported and have resources available to them," Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said.
Dancing, lunch, and door prizes were provided for the seniors.
