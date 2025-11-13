Latest Weather Blog
Annual Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway plans to give 600 bikes to kids across Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Gordon McKernan plans to give away 600 bikes and helmets to kids across Louisiana this holiday season as part of his annual Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway.
Beginning more than a decade ago in Baton Rouge with 94 bikes, the event has expanded to include New Orleans, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport, Monroe and Hammond.
"That Christmas morning when I got my first bike is a moment I'll never forget. It's a privilege to give that same excitement to children across the state," McKernan said.
In addition to the bikes, each child will also receive a helmet donated by local physicians.
Registration for the giveaway begins on Monday, and winners will be randomly selected by phone or email.
You can register for the giveaway here.
