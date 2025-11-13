54°
Annual Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway plans to give 600 bikes to kids across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Gordon McKernan plans to give away 600 bikes and helmets to kids across Louisiana this holiday season as part of his annual Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway.

Beginning more than a decade ago in Baton Rouge with 94 bikes, the event has expanded to include New Orleans, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport, Monroe and Hammond.

"That Christmas morning when I got my first bike is a moment I'll never forget. It's a privilege to give that same excitement to children across the state," McKernan said.

In addition to the bikes, each child will also receive a helmet donated by local physicians. 

Registration for the giveaway begins on Monday, and winners will be randomly selected by phone or email.

You can register for the giveaway here.

Monday, November 10 2025

