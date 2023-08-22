Animal shelters pleading for fosters ahead of scorching temperatures

BATON ROUGE - Triple-digit heat is a lot to bear - but fortunately most people can go inside. That's not true for many animals at the overcrowded Denham Springs Animal Shelter, where they're doing everything they can to keep cool.

"This has been a long stretch. With no rain, there's no relief," said Rachel Boutwell, the director of Animal Control in Denham Springs. She says they are worried of what is expected during the week.

"We're trying our best to keep everybody cool. Obviously sprinklers, fans, the whole nine yards, but in these temperatures, it's not enough."

Throughout the country, July was the hottest month on record. Here in Baton Rouge, we've seen record breaking temperatures in the last month, with an all time record of 104 — record we could see again later in the week.

Tarps and sprinklers can only do so much. The shelter is starting to move dogs into the hallways of their facilities to help keep them safe from the scorching temperatures.

"We do have an air conditioned building, but it cannot house every dog in the shelter. So we are making do, we have a couple of dogs that are in our air conditioned cat building in stand up crates, being leash walked throughout the day but were doing everything we possibly can," Boutwell said.

While finding solutions at the shelter, they're also pleading for fosters. The shelter is currently housing about 70 animals and asking anyone to open their homes to a pet in need.

"We're trying to get as many dogs into fosters homes as much as possible at least through this heat—the big numbers—just to give them some relief."

Residents can also help by being a sponsor and make donations toward boarding in air conditioned kennels at other facilities.