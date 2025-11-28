Animal cruelty activists discuss cockfighting ring discovered in Ascension Parish

GONZALES - Four men each face charges of organized cockfighting after Ascension Parish deputies say they found 34 caged roosters and two dead roosters at a home on West Martha's Vineyard Road in Gonzales.

During the investigation, deputies say they saw wraps used to attach knives to the rooster's feet.

"Very few agencies are ready to take on the care of 34 fighting cocks," Director of the Humane Society of Louisiana, Jeff Dorson, said.

Dorson says cockfighting is more common across the state of Louisiana than you would think, as it was the last state to outlaw it in 2008.

"When they are cockfighting, they're inflicting pain and injuries to the other cocks as they fight," Director of Operations with Rescue Alliance Animal Services, Jonathan Henriques, said.

Henriques says they have gone through training with the Humane Society to see what more can be done in these types of situations.

"It's called underground, so it's not something they go and advertise physically on billboards, you know, it's something that happens in backyards or in the woods or in areas that normally you won't see or be addressed with," Henriques said.

Dorson says they are now tasked with helping find the roosters a new home. He says the process after the seizure can be very expensive and complicated.

"Can they be rehabilitated, or do they have to be euthanized because they are already preconditioned to fight?" Dorson said.

Dorson says they are going to use this case as an educational tool for the other 63 parishes, so they can be prepared in the event of a cockfighting bust.

"To have their resources and partners already set up, so when they make a move, they can take the animals," Dorson said.

We did ask Dorson where the roosters are currently, but he says for security reasons he couldn't say, but he did assure us they were somewhere safe.