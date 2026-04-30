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Angola inmate arrested for murder of fellow inmate, 10th death at facility this year

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WEST FELICIANA — An Angola inmate has been charged with killing a fellow inmate in a case now classified as a homicide by the West Feliciana Sheriff's Office.

Oshay Hicks, who is serving time at Angola for rape, was arrested April 14 for the killing of Walter Davis, who was convicted of child molestation. Davis died April 5.

According to the coroner's office, Davis is one of 10 Angola inmates who have died this year and at least the second to be killed by another person.

Hicks is the third Angola inmate in less than a month to be charged with a serious crime. Two others, Freddie Smooth and Willie Jones, were recently charged with attempted murder.

The Department of Corrections has not publicly addressed any of the arrests or what led up to them.

Earlier this year, inmate Melvin Lopez, already convicted of murder, was charged with killing Jonathan Robertson, who was serving time for armed robbery. That killing happened in February.

The West Feliciana sheriff and district attorney were not available for interviews.

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Angola inmate arrested for murder of fellow...
Angola inmate arrested for murder of fellow inmate, 10th death at facility this year
WEST FELICIANA — An Angola inmate has been charged with killing a fellow inmate in a case now classified as... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 28 2026 Apr 28, 2026 Tuesday, April 28, 2026 7:38:00 PM CDT April 28, 2026

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