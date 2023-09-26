Angel Reese hosts back to school giveaway at McKinley Elementary for EBR students

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Schools teamed up with LSU star Angel Reese and Mayor Broome for a back to school block party giveaway on Sunday.

The party started at McKinley Elementary where students could pick up supplies like backpacks, notebooks and pens. Reese posed with students who wanted a picture with the Bayou Barbie.

Reese said she was glad to use her fame for a good cause.

"I know the power I have with my platform," Reese said. "I remember when I was younger and a lot of people would give back, so it's just trying to do the same thing, being an inspiration as much as I can."

Reese said she hopes her example inspires other athletes to use their fame to give back to their communities.