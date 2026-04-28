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Amtrak train headed to New Orleans collides with semi-trailer near Mobile
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MOBILE — A semi-trailer collided with an Amtrak train traveling from Mobile to New Orleans on Sunday morning.
According to Amtrak, the collision happened around 7:20 a.m. on CSX tracks south of Mobile. The semi-trailer was carrying an auto rack at the time of the collision.
While none of the 48 passengers on board were injured, several crew members were treated at the scene for injuries.
Amtrak provided snack packs and water to passengers as it worked to return the train to Mobile, where passengers may find alternate transportation to New Orleans.
According to the Federal Railroad Administration, trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, with railroad-highway grade crossing incidents being the second leading cause.
Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.
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